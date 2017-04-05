The Rachel Maddow Show 04/05/17
Alabama governor referred for prosecution by ethics commission
Rachel Maddow reports breaking news that the Alabama Ethics Commission has found probable cause against Governor Robert Bentley and referred his case for prosecution. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Alabama governor referred for prosecution
Trump hides signing of unpopular legislation
Maddow obtains apparent EPA regulation memos
Scandalized Trump camp pushes distraction
Merkley digs in for anti-Gorsuch all-nighter
Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
Fmr Trump adviser had been Russian spy target
Trump puts NSC to personal political use
Trump politics diverts national security team
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case
White House role in leaks raises suspicion
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
Trump scandals risk inuring Americans to...
Immunity in presidential scandals has...
Trump actions boosted Russian effectiveness
Rice a convenient foil for desperate Trump
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
O'Reilly accuser Wendy Walsh describes...
The consequences of no one believing what...
Alabama governor referred for prosecution
Maxine Waters: 'O'Reilly needs to go to jail'
Matthews: Something strange in the...
Sen Blumenthal: Still hope Gorsuch won’t...
Glenn Thrush: ‘highly unlikely’ Rice...
Greta: What Should We Do About Syria?
Meeks: 'You’ve Got a President That Doesn...
Gowdy: Criminal Accusations ‘Not...
Menendez: Trump Isn’t Committed to Ending...
Steve Bannon Removed from WH National...
Who speaks truth to power in Trump's WH?
We cannot feel safe as long as Assad in...
Trump condemns Syrian attack but shifts...
What North Korea's latest launch means for...
Trump struggles in polls two months after...
Ivanka Trump: When I disagree with my...
Secy. Tillerson's shocking statement after...
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador on Syria: Trump's...
Politics
Rep. Speier on Russia investigation: Some...
One month since Trump made unfounded Obama...
Rice a convenient foil for desperate Trump
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Flynn Immunity Request 'A Grave and...
Reports: White House officials helped Rep....
Reports: Michael Flynn offering Russia...
Trump actions boosted Russian effectiveness
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case
Jeremy Bash: Our system of checks and...
Senate Intel. Cmte. leaders promise...
White House denies trying to stop key...
Just 67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval...
Senate Intel. Cmte. to question Trump son...
Top House Intel Dem Schiff tells Chairman...
Report: Russians may have used ‘bots’ to...
House Intel Chair Nunes cancels public...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump struggles in polls two months after...
No good solutions with North Korea, says...
Nuclear option entirely up to Dems, says...
Who speaks truth to power in Trump's WH?
We cannot feel safe as long as Assad in...
Prosecute Assad for war crimes, says...
Why is the GOP rerouting back to health care?
Trump condemns Syrian attack but shifts...
What North Korea's latest launch means for...
New doc examines Israeli settlers in West...
Rand Paul: Ask Susan Rice under oath
GOP leadership heartless with ACA, says...
GOP sought 5-4 court to do what big donors...
Congressman on why he remains 'very...
What would lead to unmasking?
Did Trump admin seek back-channel line...
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What...
New book traces how Reagan emerged from...
Author warns of Europe's 'Coming Dark Age'
Blumenthal: Gorsuch will be a swing vote