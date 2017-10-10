The Rachel Maddow Show 10/10/17

Abuse of power a recurrent theme in accusations against Weinstein

Ronan Farrow, contributor to The New Yorker, talks with Rachel Maddow about why the abuse of power depicted in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein makes it a story that resonates beyond Hollywood. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

