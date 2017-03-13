The Rachel Maddow Show 03/13/17

24 million would lose insurance under GOP health plan: CBO

Rachel Maddow reports that the Congressional Budget Office figures 24 million people would lose their health insurance under the Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sanders: GOP health care bill 'is not health care legislation'
4 hours 34 min ago
Chris: ‘Trump wants to be the resistance’
4 hours 55 min ago
WV resident: 'You're born into this generational poverty'
4 hours 52 min ago
CBO: 24 million more will be uninsured under GOP plan
8 hours 42 min ago
U.S. Attorney speaks out on ‘stunning’ resignation demand
6 hours 6 min ago
Rep. Speier: ‘The President is on very thin ice’
Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
Sen. Hirono: Steve King thinks he has a 'listening ear' at WH
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
Rep. Lee: King's 'racist' statement left her 'speechless'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL