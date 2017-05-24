The Rachel Maddow Show 05/24/17

'War Machine' movie examines rationale for US Afghanistan policy

Elise Jordan, MSNBC political analyst, talks with Rachel Maddow about the movie "War Machine," based upon the reporting work of the late Michael Hastings about the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

