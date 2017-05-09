The Rachel Maddow Show 05/09/17

'The echo of Watergate is very strong here': Senator Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about James Comey's shortcomings as FBI director and the dubious argument behind Donald Trump's abrupt firing of Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

