The Rachel Maddow Show 01/24/17

'Indivisible' movement presses legislators at home on Trup agenda

Rachel Maddow reports on how the "Indivisible" movement is growing and spreading with Americans showing up in increasing numbers at offices of members of Congress to make sure their interests are heard. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPost: Power struggles define Trump's first days in WH
10 hours 2 min ago
Trump’s voter fraud comments create split on Capitol Hill
6 hours 42 min ago
Trump advances Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
13 hours 21 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump struggles to pass pres. maturity test
Waters: Trump has no information that millions voted illegally
10 hours 17 min ago
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof forward, or shut up
Shailene Woodley on DAPL: Indigenous rights have been 'overlooked' for too long
Trump’s ‘National Day of Patriotic Devotion’ raises eyebrows
MaddowBlog: What Trump’s WH considers ‘demoralizing’
Trump welcoming Theresa May on Friday

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL