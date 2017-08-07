The Rachel Maddow Show 08/07/17

'Crypto-currency' may help Russian oligarchs beat sanctions

Marc Johnson, former CIA officer, talks with Joy-Ann Reid about how Russia's new interest in crypto-currencies like BitCoin may be a sign that they see it as a way for oligarchs to get around international sanctions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

