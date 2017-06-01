The Rachel Maddow Show 06/01/17

'Adults in the room' questioned as Trump containment strategy

Thomas Ricks, Pulitzer Prize-winning former reporters, talks about why he thinks Donald Trump is toxic to the reputations of those who work with him, and why Trump should be left alone in his incompetence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

