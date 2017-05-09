Yates testimony creates a new headache for Trump’s White House

Rachel Maddow reports on what was learned from testimony by former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified Monday that she told the White House that then-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn could be “blackmailed by the Russians,” because he misled the vice president about his “problematic” conduct.



“We were concerned that the American people had been misled about the underlying conduct and what General Flynn had done,” Yates told a Senate Judiciary subcommittee.