Why Trump would share highly classified secrets with the Russians

Greg Jaffe, one of the Washington Post reporters who broke the news of Donald Trump sharing highly classified information with Russian officials while they visited the Oval Office, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the story came together.

President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.



The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said.