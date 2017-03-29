Why Trump is suddenly eager to cut funding for medical research

Democrats said such a plan would arrive dead at the doorstep of the Senate, and Republicans on Tuesday sounded no more enthusiastic. “We just voted to plus up the N.I.H.,” said Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, who has also been lukewarm on the border wall plan. “It would be difficult to get the votes to then cut it.”



Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, was more blunt. “I think it is too late for this year,” she said about the proposed cuts, echoing several Republican colleagues. As for a border wall, which is not well supported by American voters, “that debate belongs in the next fiscal year,” she said.