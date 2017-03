Why Trump is suddenly eager to cut funding for medical research

The White House’s radical budget proposal is already deeply controversial – and likely to face quite a bit of resistance on Capitol Hill, even from his Republican allies – but it refers to a spending blueprint Trump has in mind for the next fiscal year. What’s less appreciated is the administration’s plans for the current fiscal year, which runs through September.



Military spending, meanwhile, would get a boost, while $2 billion would go towards Trump’s border wall.



All of this, according to the White House, should be approved by Congress in the coming weeks – before current federal funding is exhausted on April 28.



Democrats said such a plan would arrive dead at the doorstep of the Senate, and Republicans on Tuesday sounded no more enthusiastic. “We just voted to plus up the N.I.H.,” said Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, who has also been lukewarm on the border wall plan. “It would be difficult to get the votes to then cut it.”



Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, was more blunt. “I think it is too late for this year,” she said about the proposed cuts, echoing several Republican colleagues. As for a border wall, which is not well supported by American voters, “that debate belongs in the next fiscal year,” she said.