Why a Trump message to Flynn would be so important

Late last month, fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn – under investigation by federal prosecutors, with his lawyer seeking immunity for him to testify to Congress – met with a small group of loyalists at a restaurant in the northern Virginia suburbs. […]



[O]ne overriding question among those present were his views on the president who had fired him from his national security advisor post. Flynn left little doubt about the answer. Not only did he remain loyal to President Trump; he indicated that he and the president were still in communication. “I just got a message from the president to stay strong,” Flynn said after the meal was over, according to two sources who are close to Flynn and are familiar with the conversation, which took place on April 25.