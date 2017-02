Why Sean Spicer was right to use the word ‘unbelievable’

Within days, Trump took decisive action –



Late Monday night, Flynn stepped down from his powerful position, and yesterday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the NSA’s ouster was a result of the revelations three weeks ago. It led,



The trouble, of course, is the gap on the calendar. A reporter asked Spicer yesterday what in the world took so long. If the White House was notified about Flynn on Jan. 26, and the president was briefed right away, why not show Flynn the door on Jan. 27, instead of waiting until Feb. 13?



Spicer responded that Trump, “from day one, from minute one, was unbelievably decisive.”



I’m delighted the press secretary used the word “unbelievably,” because in this case, it’s literally true.



[A]ccording to [Spicer’s] account, Trump asked the White House counsel to determine whether Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador raised legal issues. The White House counsel determined that they didn’t. Then, after that, some sort of internal process began that was meant to determine whether Flynn could be trusted. And eventually, after an “erosion” of trust, Trump concluded that he could not.



It is possible that this is true, but it is not easy to square this with the other known facts. For instance, it is a miraculous coincidence that Trump’s erosion of trust finally reached the breaking point just as the [Washington] Post published its story making the news of the Justice Department’s warning to the White House public.