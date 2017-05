Why Ben Carson’s bizarre perspective on poverty matters

Yesterday on SiriusXM Radio, Carson Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s propensity for saying ridiculous things has become the stuff of legend. It was, after all, just two months ago that Carson, the retired brain surgeon who was put in charge of a cabinet agency he knew nothing about, insisted that slaves should be seen as “ involuntary immigrants .”Yesterday on SiriusXM Radio, Carson added to his greatest-hits collection , which is notable in its own right, but which is even more important when considered in a broader policy context.

“If everybody had a mother like mine, nobody would be in poverty,” Carson started. “She was a person who absolutely would not accept status of victim.”



Carson said it’s mind over matter. “I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind,” said Carson. “You take somebody who has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee you in a little while they’ll be right back up there. And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom.”