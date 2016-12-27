Who would’ve won an Obama vs. Trump race?

President Barack Obama suggested that had he been able to campaign for a third term he could have rallied many Americans – even those who disagreed with him – behind his vision of a more tolerant and diverse nation during a candid sit-down for his former adviser David Axelrod’s podcast “The Axe Files”.



Although he complimented Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, saying she “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances,” he also expressed confidence that his progressive vision for the country still has broad appeal in the wake of her stunning defeat of in the general election this November.