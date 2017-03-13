White House’s claims about Flynn are falling apart under scrutiny

Rachel Maddow reviews the dubious explanations the Trump administration has offered for its behavior toward disgraced National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and points out the glaring problems in V.P. Pence’s story about what he knew about Flynn’s lobbying.

Attorneys for Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, informed the incoming White House legal counsel during the transition that Flynn might need to register with the government as a foreign agent – a phone call that raised no alarms within Trump’s team, despite the unusual circumstance of having a top national security post filled by someone whose work may have benefited a foreign government.