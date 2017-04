White House makes an offer Dems can easily refuse

There’s This Friday at midnight, current funding for the federal government will expire. Without some kind of agreement, Americans will see the latest government shutdown – and the first in which Congress and the White House are held by the same party.There’s more than one dividing line in this dispute, but increasingly, the fight is coming down to one thing: Donald Trump’s demand that Congress appropriate money for his border wall. As hard as this may be to believe, it appears the White House is quite serious about this, as evidenced by this exchange between ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions yesterday:

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, the president is trying to get a down payment for the border wall in the government funding bill that needs to pass this week. Democrats insist it’s a nonstarter. So is the president going to insist on that funding even if it means a government shutdown?



SESSIONS: I can’t imagine the Democrats would shut down the government over an objection to building a down payment on a wall that can end the lawlessness.





There are all kinds of substantive problems with such a posture – including the idea that Dems will be to blame if Republicans shut down the government – but given the circumstances, Sessions may need a greater imagination.If the Trump administration sticks to its guns, a shutdown is inevitable, because there’s simply no way Democrats will agree to spend taxpayer money on a border wall few outside the White House actually want. Indeed, the Wall Street Journal had an interesting piece the other day noting that among lawmakers who represent districts along the U.S./Mexico border – Democrats and Republicans alike – literally none of them support the president’s wall proposal.But Team Trump believes it’s identified an area of possible negotiation, which is actually more accurately seen as a clumsy hostage strategy. Slate reported late Friday:

President Trump is apparently trying to add another item to his resume of bumbled hostage-taking efforts this week, by threatening to sabotage the Affordable Care Act unless Democrats vote to fund a border wall with Mexico.



As budget chief Mick Mulvaney explained in an interview with Bloomberg Friday, the administration is offering $1 of funding for Obamacare’s crucial cost-sharing reduction subsidies for every $1 of money Democrats pony up for the wall…. The implicit threat here is that, if Democrats reject this deal, the White House will cease making the subsidy payments, and likely bring Obamacare crashing down.