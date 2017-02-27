White House makes matters worse by trying to suppress Russia scandal

Rachel Maddow shares a report from the Washington Post that the Republican chairmen of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have been trying to wave reporters off the story of the connection between the Trump campaign and Russia, which they’re …

The Trump administration has enlisted senior members of the intelligence community and Congress in efforts to counter news stories about Trump associates’ ties to Russia, a politically charged issue that has been under investigation by the FBI as well as lawmakers now defending the White House. Acting at the behest of the White House, the officials made calls to news organizations last week in attempts to challenge stories about alleged contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives, U.S. officials said.

A Republican congressman who aligned with President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign called Friday for a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Trump associates’ contacts with Russia.



Rep. Darrell Issa said on HBO’s “Real Time” that Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who Trump appointed as the nation’s top law enforcement officer – should not handle the problem.



“You cannot have somebody, a friend of mine Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign and who is an appointee,” the California Republican said in response to a question from host Bill Maher. “You’re going to need to use the special prosecutor’s statute and office to take – not just to recuse. You can’t just give it to your deputy. That’s another political appointee.”