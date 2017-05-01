White House is looking at changing laws that protect U.S. press

KARL: [T]here was what he said about opening up the libel laws, Tweeting, “The failing “New York Times” has disgraced the media world, gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change the libel laws.” That would require, as I understand it, a constitutional amendment. Is he really going to pursue that? Is that something he wants to pursue?



PRIEBUS: I think it’s something that we’ve looked at and how that gets executed or whether that goes anywhere is a different story.