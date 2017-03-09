White House isn’t on board with the ‘Trumpcare’ label

He built his career in large part by plastering his name on skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, books, wines and steaks, but there appears to be one place President Donald Trump does not want his favorite five-letter word – the Republican health care bill. Before Obamacare, there was Romneycare. Back in the 1990s, there was Hillarycare. For a brief moment in the 2012 GOP primary, there was even Obamneycare (Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty quickly abandoned the phrase and, in August 2011, his campaign for the nomination). But the White House, for all its messaging woes and infighting, has settled on the fact that – for the time being – it’s steering clear of Trumpcare.

I can think of a thousand important angles to the health care fight, and I’ll gladly concede that legislative nicknames don’t deserve a high ranking on the list. That said, dismissing rhetoric, names, and labels as trivia isn’t quite right, either – because what something is called affects public perceptions.The Obama White House spent years pushing back against “Obamacare,” precisely because the Democratic president and his team didn’t want support for the law to hinge solely on personal attitudes about Obama.It didn’t matter. Republicans were obsessed with the “Obamacare” label, the media soon followed, and much of the public started assuming that this was the official, or at least semi-official name. To this day, seven years after the law was signed, many Americans have no idea that the Affordable Care Act and “Obamacare” are the same thing.With that in mind, opponents of the GOP’s American Health Care Act, of which there are many, have a built-in incentive to ignore the White House’s pushback and push the “Trumpcare” name with great vigor. After all, the Republican president is not popular; the ridiculous legislation has few allies; and calling it “Trumpcare” will likely depress public support further.Trump may not want his name on this, but it’s not really up to him which nicknames stick.