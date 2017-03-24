White House has some bad advice for women seeking maternity care
In a last-ditch effort to make far-right lawmakers happy, the White House and Republican leaders have agreed to change their health care bill, scrapping the Essential Health Benefits provision of existing federal law. Team Trump, as of this morning, has an amazing new defense for the shift.
As we discussed this morning, under the Affordable Care Act, private insurers are required to include a series of health care benefits in every plan. These protections guarantee, for example, that American women will have maternity care if they need it.
Under the Republican plan, that guarantee will disappear entirely. How does Team Trump defend such a change? Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s extremist budget director, made his pitch to CBS News this morning.
Co-host Alex Wagner asked Mulvaney about people who do not live in a state that requires maternity coverage.
“Then you can figure out a way to change the state that you live in,” Mulvaney replied.
Wagner asked if Mulvaney meant that people should move.“No, they can try to change their own state legislatures and their state laws,” he responded. “Why do we look to the federal government to try and fix our local problems?”
Oh, I see. As far as the White House is concerned, American women shouldn’t have the guarantee of maternity care; American women in blue states should have the guarantee of maternity car.
Access to prescription medication, maternity care, pediatric care, preventive care, and substance-abuse treatments are, according to Trump’s OMB chief, “local problems,” not issues worthy of national concern.
If you live in a state in which lawmakers don’t like interfering with private insurance companies, you can (a) move; (b) find time to start lobbying state policymakers in the hopes of persuading them; or (c) go without treatments.
This, according to a leading voice on Team Trump, is the White House’s preferred model.
The Republican plan is already woefully unpopular, but given new GOP efforts to make the more even more right-wing, there’s no reason to believe its public support can’t deteriorate further.
