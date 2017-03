White House has some bad advice for women seeking maternity care

As we



As we discussed this morning, under the Affordable Care Act, private insurers are required to include a series of health care benefits in every plan. These protections guarantee, for example, that American women will have maternity care if they need it. Under the Republican plan, that guarantee will disappear entirely. How does Team Trump defend such a change? Mick Mulvaney, Trump's extremist budget director, made his pitch to CBS News this morning.

Co-host Alex Wagner asked Mulvaney about people who do not live in a state that requires maternity coverage.



“Then you can figure out a way to change the state that you live in,” Mulvaney replied.



Wagner asked if Mulvaney meant that people should move. “No, they can try to change their own state legislatures and their state laws,” he responded. “Why do we look to the federal government to try and fix our local problems?”