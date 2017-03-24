White House has some bad advice for women seeking maternity care

Co-host Alex Wagner asked Mulvaney about people who do not live in a state that requires maternity coverage.



“Then you can figure out a way to change the state that you live in,” Mulvaney replied.



Wagner asked if Mulvaney meant that people should move.

“No, they can try to change their own state legislatures and their state laws,” he responded. “Why do we look to the federal government to try and fix our local problems?”