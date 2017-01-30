White House has no regrets following incomplete Holocaust statement
I’d assumed it was a careless mistake. Donald Trump’s White House issued an official statement honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day, but it made no reference to the Holocaust’s Jewish victims.
The White House is not yet fully staffed, and many of those on Donald Trump’s team are, like the president himself, amateurs. And with that in mind, it was easy to assume that this was an oversight that Team Trump will have to avoid next year.
Except, it turns out the Trump White House deliberately omitted references to Jews from their Holocaust Remembrance Day statement. One presidential spokesperson said the White House “took into account all of those who suffered” in order to be “inclusive.”
Yesterday, as the Washington Post noted, Team Trump kept pushing this line.
The White House is not yet fully staffed, and many of those on Donald Trump’s team are, like the president himself, amateurs. And with that in mind, it was easy to assume that this was an oversight that Team Trump will have to avoid next year.
Except, it turns out the Trump White House deliberately omitted references to Jews from their Holocaust Remembrance Day statement. One presidential spokesperson said the White House “took into account all of those who suffered” in order to be “inclusive.”
Yesterday, as the Washington Post noted, Team Trump kept pushing this line.
Facing growing criticism for failing to mention Jews in a statement marking the Holocaust, the Trump administration on Sunday doubled down on the controversial decision. […]
“I don’t regret the words,” said White House chief of staff Reince Priebus when asked to defend the statement on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
In the same interview, Priebus added that the White House considers “everyone’s suffering in the Holocaust … to be extraordinarily sad.”
Wait, is the Trump White House all-lives-mattering the Nazi Holocaust?
In case anyone’s curious, last year on the same day, President Obama’s White House issued a statement honoring “the six million Jews and the millions of others murdered.”
This really isn’t that difficult, folks.
Wait, is the Trump White House all-lives-mattering the Nazi Holocaust?
In case anyone’s curious, last year on the same day, President Obama’s White House issued a statement honoring “the six million Jews and the millions of others murdered.”
This really isn’t that difficult, folks.