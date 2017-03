White House finding new ways to throw Manafort under the bus

Manafort, of course, effectively ran the campaign when Trump secured and accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.



Yesterday, Spicer went just a little further, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer probably wasn’t trying to be funny this week with his answers about Paul Manafort, but he nevertheless generated laughter. Asked about Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, caught up in the Russia scandal, Spicer described Manafort as someone “who played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time.”Manafort, of course, effectively ran the campaign when Trump secured and accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.Yesterday, Spicer went just a little further, dismissing the former Trump campaign chairman as someone who was on the team “ for five months .”

“[Y]ou pull out a gentleman who was employed by someone for five months and talk about a client that he had 10 years ago? No, I can’t unequivocally say that nobody ever in his past, who may or not have come in contact with him, sat next to him in a plane, who grew up with him in grade school…”