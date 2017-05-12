White House doesn’t deny Trump recording conversations





Among other things, this raised the specter of previously unknown recordings of Trump’s conversations with Comey – and any number of other discussions the president has held in the White House.



The White House did not deny on Friday that President Donald Trump taped meetings with his former FBI director – or that the president may be recording conversations in the Oval Office.



“The president has nothing further to add on that,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at the daily briefing when asked several times by reporters about the president’s tweet Friday morning referring to “tapes” of Comey.





The beleaguered press secretary eventually said Trump’s tweet “speaks for itself” – which hardly seems sufficient, given that it prompted so many questions – and that he’s “moving on” from any questions on the matter.



Spicer may be disappointed to learn no one else seems to be moving on.

Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings and John Conyers of the Judiciary and Government Oversight committees sent a letter to White House Counsel Don McGahn on Friday requesting copies of all White House recordings related to the Comey matter.



The letter also sought “all documents, memoranda, analyses, emails, and other communications relating to the President decision to dismiss Director Comey.”



Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, tweeted “Mr. President, if there are “tapes” relevant to the Comey firing, it’s because you made them and they should be provided to Congress.”