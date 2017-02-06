White House decides job numbers, once ‘fictional,’ are now real

Trump cited the figure at a morning meeting with business leaders, saying it reflected a “great spirit in the country right now.”



“So we’re very happy about that,” Trump said. “I think that it’s gonna continue big league. We’re bringing back jobs, we’re bringing down your taxes, we’re getting rid of your regulations. I think it’s gonna be some really very exciting times ahead.”



At an afternoon briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer more explicitly credited the new administration for the final Obama-era jobs numbers.