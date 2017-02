White House claims about Flynn, Russia scandal draw fresh scrutiny

Reminded about the news accounts dominating the political conversation, Trump continued to claim ignorance. “I haven’t seen that,” he added. “I’ll look into that.”



According to multiple reports, the Justice Department informed the White House Aboard Air Force One on Friday, a reporter asked Donald Trump to respond to reports that his then-National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, had discussed sanctions with Russia before taking office. “I don’t know about it,” the president said . “I haven’t seen it. What report is that?”Reminded about the news accounts dominating the political conversation, Trump continued to claim ignorance. “I haven’t seen that,” he added. “I’ll look into that.”So, four days later, it’s worth asking whether the president straight-up lied in his answer.According to multiple reports, the Justice Department informed the White House in late January – at least two weeks ago – about its concerns that Michael Flynn could be subject to blackmail from Russian officials. A Washington Post report last night added an interesting detail:

A senior Trump administration official said before Flynn’s resignation that the White House was aware of the matter, adding that “we’ve been working on this for weeks.”





It creates an awkward political dynamic for the president. Trump either (a) knew what was going on, lied on camera, and was prepared to ignore the scandal indefinitely; or (b) was a hopelessly inept manager who had no idea what was going on around him with his top aides, including one who’s accused of having potentially illegal conversations with a foreign adversary.



I’m eager to hear from the White House which of these scenarios is true.



For now, Trump World doesn't seem to know what to say. NBC's Matt Lauer spoke to Kellyanne Conway this morning.

On TODAY, Conway was asked repeatedly why, despite reports that the Justice Department told the White House last month that Flynn had misled them and even put himself at risk for blackmail, he continued to retain the president’s full trust.



“That’s one characterization,” Conway said.