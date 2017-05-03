White House argues Dems shouldn’t hurt Trump’s feelings
Congress recently agreed to a spending bill that will prevent a government shutdown, but the end result represented the latest in a series of defeats for Donald Trump. The White House made all kinds of demands for the legislation, each of which were largely ignored. By the time the agreement was announced, it was Democrats who were smiling.
And that’s not sitting well with the president, who on Monday praised the measure. Politico reported that Trump “was furious Tuesday morning with news coverage about the spending deal,” because the reports he saw made him look like “the loser” in the deal.
It’s an extension of a familiar problem: because the president knows effectively nothing about policy, he doesn’t understand in advance whether developments have worked in his favor or not. Trump relies on media coverage to tell him, after the fact, whether he’s done well or poorly, and he then reacts accordingly.
As Rachel noted on the show last night, this sent the White House scrambling, hoping to give the appearance that the bill was actually a win for Trump, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. It led to a media conference call with Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, which went horribly – and hilariously – awry.
It also sent Trump himself to Twitter, where he warned Democrats that he believes the nation may “need” a government shutdown for reasons he didn’t fully explain. But the Huffington Post also highlighted an important detail about Mulvaney’s attempted spin.
Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the reason Trump floated the possibility of a shutdown was all because of Democrats’ happiness at the spending deal. Over and over, he went after Democrats for hurting the president’s feelings.
That may sound like a joke. It’s not.
“I think the president is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with the Democrats and they went out to try and spike the football to make him look bad,” the OMB chief told reporters. “I get that frustration because I think it’s a terrible posture for the Democrats to take.”
Specifically in reference to Trump’s tweet about the “need” for a shutdown, Mulvaney added, “I think what you heard this morning was his sense of frustration over how he’s being mistreated by the Democrats on a bipartisan piece of legislation…. What I think you heard the president express this morning was frustration over how he’s been treated as part of the negotiation. And it may be if things don’t get better, we may get to that point [of a shutdown].”
Just so we’re clear, “how he’s been treated” isn’t a reference to how the various players acted during negotiations. Mulvaney’s point is that Trump feels “mistreated” ***now that the negotiations are over. Democrats are pleased with the bipartisan deal; they’ve said so; and that’s left Trump feeling bad about himself.
Which Mulvaney not only considers “terrible,” but which may also lead to a shutdown “if things don’t get better.”
In other words, the director of the Office of Management and Budget effectively declared yesterday, “Democrats must stop acting pleased … or else.”
