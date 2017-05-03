White House argues Dems shouldn’t hurt Trump’s feelings

Rachel Maddow shows the Trump administration attempting to spin the new spending bill news into a positive light for themselves but falling short with the means of communicating that spin, including a disastrous conference call with reporters.

Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the reason Trump floated the possibility of a shutdown was all because of Democrats’ happiness at the spending deal. Over and over, he went after Democrats for hurting the president’s feelings.