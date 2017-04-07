Whiplash: Trump completes a dramatic reversal with Syrian attack

Rachel Maddow talks with Brian Williams about the conflicting messaging from the Trump administration on Syria and its leadership in the week prior to the launch of missiles in response to an apparent use of chemical weapons.

The United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria overnight in response to what it believes was a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 100 people.



At least six people were killed, Syria claimed, but the Pentagon said civilians were not targeted and the strike was aimed at a military airfield in the western province of Homs.