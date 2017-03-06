When Trump has questions, far-right media gives him answers

A senior U.S. official in a position to know told NBC News that Trump’s allegations have no merit, and the president did not consult with people within the U.S. government who would know the validity of the charge before making claims on his favored communications platform.

[Keith Hennessey, who was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve as director of the U.S. National Economic Council] wrote that it was “more concerning” that the tweet shows Trump continues to rely on TV rather than his advisers.



“Until his staff figure out a way to ensure he doesn’t make such easily rebutted claims, you should not echo the president’s economic arguments or claims without first verifying both their accuracy and substantive merit,” Hennessey wrote. “This unfortunate situation will persist as long as President Trump continues to take his numbers and policy arguments from TV pundits rather than from Mr. Cohn, Director Mulvaney, and Secretary Mnuchin.”