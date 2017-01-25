When the White House lies about lying, there’s a problem

The White House doubled down on President Donald Trump’s widely debunked claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election, costing Trump the popular vote. “The president does believe that,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday, just one day after pledging to tell the public “the facts as I know them.” “He’s stated that before, I think he has stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have presented to him.”

“To continue to suggest that the 2016 election was conducted in a fashion that millions of people voted illegally undermines faith in our democracy,” Graham, of South Carolina, told reporters in a hallway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in D.C. “It’s not coming from a candidate for the office, it’s coming from the man who holds the office. So I am begging the president, share with us the information you have about this or please stop saying it.”



Graham, who along with Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., has been one of Trump’s more outspoken Republican critics, said the new president needs to put this issue to rest — for his own good.



“As a matter of fact I’d like you to do more than stop saying it,” he said. “I’d like you to come forward and say having looked at it I am confident the election was fair and accurate and people who voted legally. Cause if he doesn’t do that, this is going to undermine his ability to govern this country.”