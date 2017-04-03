When the president’s son-in-law gets too much power





Here, for example, was the news last night:

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, is in Iraq, a senior U.S. official told NBC News on Sunday.



The source said Kushner is traveling with Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The visit wasn’t announced in advance, and no information on the purpose of the trip was immediately available.

That NBC News report came the same day as the New York Times reported on Kushner’s central role in preparing for the Chinese president’s visit.

When President Trump welcomes President Xi Jinping of China to his palm-fringed Florida club for two days of meetings on Thursday, the studied informality of the gathering will bear the handiwork of two people: China’s ambassador to Washington and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



The Chinese ambassador, Cui Tiankai, has established a busy back channel to Mr. Kushner, according to several officials briefed on the relationship. The two men agreed on the club, Mar-a-Lago, as the site for the meeting, and the ambassador even sent Mr. Kushner drafts of a joint statement that China and the United States could issue afterward.





There are all kinds of angles to this, including Kushner’s family



But for now, let’s put that aside and focus on two separate areas of concern.



The Financial Times reported over the weekend:

Though he has almost no China background, Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, is leading the US preparation for next week’s meeting. His counterpart is Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador in Washington. That, alone, gives China an edge. Mr Cui is a professional diplomat who knows America well – he did his postgraduate studies in the US capital and worked as an interpreter at the UN.



Mr Kushner’s chief qualification is that he is married to the president’s daughter. Mr Cui has just one job – US-China relations.