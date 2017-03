When Team Trump and Big Oil are (literally) on the same page

But even cynics may be surprised by yesterday’s developments. Mother Jones ExxonMobil has reason to be delighted with Republican control of federal policymaking. The company’s former CEO is now the Secretary of State; Congress has made it easier for the oil giant to hide payments to foreign governments; and between expanded drilling and environmental negligence, ExxonMobil is poised to enjoy Donald Trump’s presidency in a variety of lucrative ways.But even cynics may be surprised by yesterday’s developments. Mother Jones reported

Hours after President Donald Trump was scheduled to have lunch with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday, the White House issued an unusual press release. Trump congratulated Exxon Mobil – the company Tillerson formerly led – on its announcement that it would be spending $20 billion on expanded investments in 11 Gulf Coast projects. The oil and gas giant claims the move will create 45,000 jobs.

As if the close ties between the White House and Exxon weren’t clear enough, one part of the White House statement contains language that is nearly identical to language in Exxon’s press release.