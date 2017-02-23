When investigating, Chaffetz has an odd definition of ‘serious’
Two weeks ago, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) faced a raucous crowd in his Republican-friendly congressional district, and the House Oversight Committee chairman is still complaining about it.
“I thought it was a bit over the top,” the GOP congressman said yesterday. “I thought it was intended to bully and intimidate.”
Chaffetz, however, seems eager to prove that he won’t be bullied or intimidated – and he can continue to ignore important issues like the political professional that he is, focusing instead on trivia.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is investigating a months-old tweet from his state’s Bryce Canyon National Park.
Chaffetz reportedly suspects that the tweet, which was posted in December the day after President Obama designated the more than 1.35-million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah, may reveal that the park officials had advanced notice.
Yes, the Oversight Committee’s Republican leadership is quite concerned that a national park was alerted to an announcement about the designation of a new national monument.
“The timing,” Chaffetz wrote in a letter to Bryce Canyon’s superintendent, “is serious.”
The trouble is, the congressman seems to have an odd sense of what “serious” means. Chaffetz’s Oversight Committee recently held a hearing, for example, about a preschool cartoon character named Sid the Science Kid. Chaffetz is also deeply concerned about the guy who installed Hillary Clinton’s email server nearly a decade ago.
But when pressed to examine Donald Trump’s many conflicts of interest, Chaffetz has refused, and asked last week about the White House’s Russia scandal, the Oversight Committee chairman declared, “That situation has taken care of itself.”
The timing of a tweet from a national park, however, is “serious.”
