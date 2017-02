When investigating, Chaffetz has an odd definition of ‘serious’

“I thought it was a bit over the top,” the GOP congressman



Chaffetz, however, seems eager to prove that he won’t be bullied or intimidated – and he can continue to ignore important issues like the political professional that he is, Two weeks ago, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) faced a raucous crowd in his Republican-friendly congressional district, and the House Oversight Committee chairman is still complaining about it.“I thought it was a bit over the top,” the GOP congressman said yesterday . “I thought it was intended to bully and intimidate.”Chaffetz, however, seems eager to prove that he won’t be bullied or intimidated – and he can continue to ignore important issues like the political professional that he is, focusing instead on trivia

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is investigating a months-old tweet from his state’s Bryce Canyon National Park.



Chaffetz reportedly suspects that the tweet, which was posted in December the day after President Obama designated the more than 1.35-million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah, may reveal that the park officials had advanced notice.