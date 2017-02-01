When is a ban not a ban? When the White House says so

The controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s Muslim ban was still going strong when Sean Spicer reached the White House briefing-room podium yesterday, but the press secretary surprised many by rolling out a new argument the public hasn’t heard before.

“It’s not a travel ban…. When we use words like ‘travel ban,’ that misrepresents what it is. […]



“I think the president has talked about extreme vetting and the need to keep America safe for a very, very long time. At the same time, he’s also made very clear that this is not a Muslim ban, it’s not a travel ban.”