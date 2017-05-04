What happens now that House Republicans have passed their health bill?

Six weeks ago, House Republicans failed spectacularly to pass their regressive health care plan, the GOP’s crusade appeared to be over. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) declared, “Obamacare is the law of the land…. We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

By the slimmest of margins, the House of Representatives passed the Republican plan to replace Obamacare Thursday afternoon, sending the measure to a skeptical Senate where it will be almost certain to take on a completely different form. Republicans passed the bill by a vote of 217 to 213, just one vote over the 216 needed.