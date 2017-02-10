What happened to Donald Trump’s Russia scandal?

It is true that the intelligence committee probes are being conducted secretly, and there are no public hearings or actions to cover…. Still, in the past, pundits, politicians, and reporters in Washington have not been reluctant to go all-out in covering and commenting upon a controversy subjected to private investigation.



In this instance, the president’s own people may be under investigation, and Trump has demonstrated no interest in holding Putin accountable for messing with US elections in what may be considered an act of covert warfare. Still, there has been no loud demand from the DC media (or most of the GOP) for answers and explanations. This quietude is good news for Putin – and reason for him to think he could get away with such an operation again.