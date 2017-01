What Donald Trump’s White House considers ‘demoralizing’

Yesterday, Spicer moved the goal posts a bit, conceding that the new president’s in-person audience didn’t set a record – Trump’s stated plans to break that record notwithstanding – but if we count inaugural attendees, add viewers who watched online and on television, and include an international audience, then the total viewership is the most ever.



By all appearances, that claim is wrong.



But even putting aside the factual details, it’s worth appreciating the fact that this was the fourth straight day Trump and his White House team have talked about his inauguration’s crowd size – in a presidency that’s only existed for four days.



“We want to have a healthy dialogue, not just with you but the American people because he’s fighting for jobs, he’s fighting to make this country safer. But when you’re constantly getting told that can’t be true, we doubt that you can do this, this won’t happen, and that’s the narrative when you turn on television every single day, it’s a little frustrating. […]



“It’s not about one tweet. It’s not about one picture. It’s about a constant theme. It’s about sitting here every time and being told, ‘No. well, we don’t think he can do that, he’ll never accomplish that, he can’t win that, it won’t be the biggest, it’s not gonna be that good. The crowds aren’t that big, he’s not that successful.’ The narrative – and the default narrative is always negative and it’s demoralizing.”