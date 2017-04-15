This Week in God, 4.15.17

The American Civil Liberties Union objected to this year’s bill in a memo warning legislators that the measure would “unnecessarily carve out special programs for religious organizations and inextricably intertwine state authority and power with church operations.”



It also said the law would violate the First Amendment, which states that Congress cannot make any law “respecting an establishment of religion.”



“What this bill would do is to grant to a church – a religious organization – what is quintessentially governmental police power,” Randall C. Marshall, legal director of the A.C.L.U. of Alabama, said in a phone interview. “It would include the power of arrest, the power to use varying levels of force, and the discretion to decide which laws to enforce – or which laws not to enforce.”