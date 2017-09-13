Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 9.13.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The latest school mass-shooting: “One student was killed and at least three others were injured Wednesday after gunfire erupted at a Washington state high school.”

* Trump-Russia: “Michael G. Flynn, the son of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, is a subject of the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign, according to four current and former government officials.”

* Tragedy in Florida: “Police are investigating what led to the deaths of six people who were inside a sweltering hot Florida nursing home left powerless by Hurricane Irma.”

* Daniel A. Craig: “President Donald Trump’s nominee for the No. 2 spot at the Federal Emergency Management Agency withdrew from consideration on Wednesday after NBC News raised questions about a federal investigation that found he had falsified government travel and timekeeping records when he served in the Bush administration in 2005.”

* The final vote on this was 61-36: “The Senate on Wednesday voted down an amendment that would have forced Congress to pass a new law authorizing the U.S. to wage war against ISIS and combat threats overseas.”

* CHIP deal: “The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and the top Democrat on the panel announced on Tuesday night that they had reached agreement on a plan to prevent the imminent exhaustion of federal funds for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.”

* No rush, guys: “Trump administration officials and congressional Republican leaders are promising a new framework in two weeks for legislation that would overhaul the U.S. tax code – though they’ve shied away from releasing any details about how the changes would affect individuals or corporations.”

* Trump is apparently prepared to sign this: “Congress has approved a resolution condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups following a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.”

* This is a story worth watching: “The Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) is examining the extraordinary and politically suspect reassignment of dozens of Senior Executive Service (SES) members.”

* And every time the president tries to talk about the GDP, here and abroad, he proves how very confused he is.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.