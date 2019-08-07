Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 8.7.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Afghanistan: “A Taliban suicide car bomber targeted a police station the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing 14 people and wounding 145, most of them civilians, officials said in what was one of the worst attacks in Kabul this year.”

* That was quick: “Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that part of the law used by embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to name Pedro Pierluisi as his successor is unconstitutional, saying that Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez should be sworn into the position at 5 p.m. ET.”

* McGahn matters: “Just days after a majority of House Democrats came out in favor of moving ahead with an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to compel testimony from a central witness of the Mueller report.”

* Walmart: “In the wake of the weekend’s deadly shootings in El Paso and Dayton, a pair of Walmart employees are joining a number of gun control advocates, questioning the retail chain’s sale of guns and gun ammunition and encouraging other employees to join in their protest.”

* Keep an eye on this: “The White House is circulating drafts of a proposed executive order that would address allegations of anti-conservative bias by social media companies, according to a White House official and two other people familiar with the matter – a month after President Donald Trump pledged to explore ‘all regulatory and legislative solutions” on the issue.’”

* Arkansas: “A federal judge has blocked a series of abortion restrictions in Arkansas, preventing laws from taking effect that would have closed the state’s last surgical abortion clinic and prohibited the procedure after 18 weeks of pregnancy.”

* A story from yesterday I meant to mention: “Greg Craig, who served as the first White House counsel in the Obama administration, scored a pretrial win Tuesday as a judge threw out one of two charges in a false-statement case against him stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.