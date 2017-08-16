Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 8.16.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* I hope everyone saw Heather Heyer’s mother: “ ‘They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her,’ said Susan Bro, pointing a defiant finger as her audience gave her a standing ovation.”

* Baltimore: “It was ‘in the best interest of my city,’ Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday, as she explained why she ordered Confederate monuments removed under the cover of darkness, days after violence broke out during a rally against the removal of a similar monument in neighboring Virginia.”

* It’s almost as if the president is dishonest: “As F.B.I. director, James B. Comey had widespread support from his agents, according to internal survey data released Wednesday that contradicts President Trump’s claim that he fired Mr. Comey in part because agents had lost confidence in him.”

* Seems important: “That a hacking operation that Washington is convinced was orchestrated by Moscow would obtain malware from a source in Ukraine – perhaps the Kremlin’s most bitter enemy – sheds considerable light on the Russian security services’ modus operandi in what Western intelligence agencies say is their clandestine cyberwar against the United States and Europe.”

* Good for them: “Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush are now counted among the cacophony of Republican voices speaking out to reject racism in the wake of the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that left one dead.”

* The Taliban almost seemed to be trying to flatter Trump: “The Taliban have sent an ‘open letter’ to President Donald Trump, reiterating their calls for America to leave Afghanistan after 16 years of war. In a long and rambling note in English that was sent to journalists on Tuesday by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, the insurgents say Trump recognized the errors of his predecessors by seeking a review of the U.S. strategy for Afghanistan.”

* North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is ready to remove Confederate monuments from his state.

* Keep an eye on this one: “FBI agents went undercover in Florida’s capital for the ‘biggest investigation in years.’”

* Christopher Steele: “A federal judge in Miami has turned down a former British spy’s attempt to avoid being questioned under oath about his role in producing a dossier of often salacious and unverified intelligence reports about President Donald Trump’s activities in Russia.”

* Unwise: “Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, on Wednesday tweeted a collage of photos of himself standing next to black people as purported evidence that he is not ‘racist’ for supporting Trump.”

* Conservative media: “Months before a man allegedly turned his vehicle into a weapon and plowed through a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, an article that made the rounds in conservative media encouraged readers to do something similar.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.