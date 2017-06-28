Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 6.28.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* It’s not over: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is aiming to send a revised version of his health-care bill to the Congressional Budget Office as soon as Friday, according to Capitol Hill aides and lobbyists.”

* Sen. John McCain was asked today whether a deal on health care is possible by Friday. He replied, “Pigs could fly!” As it turns out, McCain used nearly the exact same words in January when asked about whether he could vote for Rex Tillerson’s nomination. The senator voted to confirm him soon after.

* I hope you saw last night’s segments on this: “A firm owned by former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort disclosed more than $17 million in payments for its work in Ukraine in a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing late Tuesday. The payments all occurred well before Manafort joined the Trump campaign.”

* Indefensible: “Some Texas children with special needs … have lost critical services since the state implemented $350 million in Medicaid cuts to speech, occupational and physical therapy in December. In Texas, reimbursement offered to providers fell up to 50 percent for certain therapy procedures, said Rachel Hammon, president of Texas Association of Homecare and Hospice. Clinics closed and therapists quit. The Texas cuts are separate from Republican proposals now before Congress, which academics say could cut federal Medicaid spending as part of a law to replace the Affordable Care Act.”

* This is quite a story: “Representative Chris Collins suffered a paper loss of [$16.7 million] after Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd. said a mid-stage trial of its experimental treatment for multiple sclerosis showed no effect in helping patients. The New York congressman is the biggest shareholder, with 17 percent of the Australian drugmaker. After the data was reported Tuesday, the shares fell 92 percent in Sydney to less than 5 Australian cents.”

* Remember when Trump said the Ex-Im Bank shouldn’t exist? “Financier Anthony Scaramucci, a prominent surrogate and fundraiser during President Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House, has joined the embattled Export-Import Bank in a top position. Scaramucci became a senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the agency on June 19.”

* This is a fascinating report: “Chris Hayes details how conservative media buried GOP’s health care failure.”

* I guess we should’ve seen this one coming: “Fox News has a new face: Rep. Jason Chaffetz will join the network as a contributor, Fox announced Wednesday.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.