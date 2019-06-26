Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 6.26.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Afghanistan: “Two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said. The location and circumstances of the deaths were not immediately released.”

* A heartbreaking image: “The man and his 23-month-old daughter lay face down in shallow water along the bank of the Rio Grande, his black shirt hiked up to his chest with the girl’s head tucked inside. Her arm was draped around his neck suggesting she clung to him in her final moments.”

* I hope you weren’t too attached to any the programming on NRATV: “Moving to clean house amid an organizational crisis, the National Rifle Association cut ties with its second-in-command, Christopher W. Cox; severed its relationship with Ackerman McQueen, its estranged advertising firm; and shut down live production at its online media arm, NRATV.”

* It’s quite an operation: “The Trump administration’s chief of protocol in the State Department has been pulled off the job just ahead of the G-20 summit amid an investigation into allegations of discrimination and harassment, U.S. officials said. He is not expected to return to his job.”

* He gets worked up about the strangest things: “President Donald Trump blew up on Wednesday after Megan Rapinoe, star of the U.S. women’s soccer team, said she’s ‘not going to the fucking White House’ if her team wins the women’s World Cup.”

* On a related note: “In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump attempted to blast U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe – who said in an interview that she’s ‘not going to the f**king White House’ – but tagged the wrong account.”

* Not the first mistake of its kind: “The National Security Agency collected records about U.S. calls and text messages that it wasn’t authorized to obtain last year, in a second such incident, renewing privacy concerns surrounding the agency’s maligned phone-surveillance program, according to government documents and people familiar with the matter.”

* The Fed: “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against President Trump’s repeated demands for lower interest rates – citing the central bank’s decades-long independence – while explaining why it might nevertheless cut interest rates soon.”

* FAA: “The Federal Aviation Administration has removed three senior managers in the office overseeing Southwest Airlines Co. , amid allegations of lax safety enforcement raised by agency whistleblowers and various resulting government inquiries, according to people familiar with the matter.”

* A new congresswoman shared a tragic story on the House floor last night: “Rep. Susan Wild [D-Pa.] delivered an emotional floor speech on the House floor Tuesday, talking about the death of her life partner, Kerry Acker, who died by suicide last month.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.