Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 6.21.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Iraq: “The Islamic State on Wednesday night destroyed Mosul’s centuries-old Al Nuri Grand Mosque and its distinctive leaning minaret, one of Iraq’s most famous landmarks, according to an Iraqi military statement.”

* Perhaps the White House should care: “People connected to the Russian government tried to hack election-related computer systems in 21 states, a Department of Homeland Security official testified Wednesday.”

* This seems like a good question: “The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are questioning why the White House didn’t suspend the security clearances of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, after questions arose about their contacts with Russian officials.”

* A story we’ve been watching: “Vice President Mike Pence has chosen not to use an allied political committee to pay for the private attorney he retained last week to represent him in the special counsel probe of Trump associates’ ties to Russia, two people close to Mr. Pence said Wednesday.”

* A surprising story about Jay Solomon: “The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday fired its highly regarded chief foreign affairs correspondent after evidence emerged of his involvement in prospective commercial deals – including one involving arms sales to foreign governments — with an international businessman who was one of his key sources.”

* How many more years will we be hearing nonsense like this about the Clintons? “U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Sugar Land, on Tuesday walked back comments he had made on local radio in which he accused – without evidence – former President Bill Clinton of admitting to the murder of a deceased aide and of threatening former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.”

* Sanctions bill: “What may be a small procedural obstacle has some senior Democrats crying foul over the House’s plans for new sanctions against Iran and Russia.”

* And the news on Steve Scalise’s condition is very encouraging: “The Republican congressman shot last week at a baseball practice is making good progress and has been upgraded to fair condition. MedStar Washington Hospital Center issued a statement on Wednesday saying Rep. Steve Scalise, 51, of Louisiana is ‘beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.’”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.