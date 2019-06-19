Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 6.19.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* A bank Trump knows very well: “Federal authorities are investigating whether Deutsche Bank complied with laws meant to stop money laundering and other crimes, the latest government examination of potential misconduct at one of the world’s largest and most troubled banks, according to seven people familiar with the inquiry.”

* Evidence for the White House to ignore: “The United Nations extrajudicial executions investigator said there was ‘credible evidence’ that high-level Saudi officials, including powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, could be liable for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”

* The accused are three Russians and a Ukrainian: “Investigators have identified four people they say were responsible for the rocket attack that downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014. At a press conference Wednesday, an international joint investigation team said that murder charges would be brought against them in the Netherlands.”

* Uncooperative: “President Donald Trump’s former aide Hope Hicks refused to answer questions Wednesday about her time working in the White House as she testified behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee, lawmakers said.”

* It appears that censure is off the table: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday ruled out a congressional censure of President Trump, a move some lawmakers have suggested as a less divisive alternative to launching impeachment proceedings.”

* A historic hearing: “Lawmakers on Wednesday held the first congressional hearing in more than a decade on reparations, spotlighting the debate over whether the United States should consider compensation for the descendants of slaves in the United States.”

* Another headline for Trump’s inaugural committee: “A Ukrainian-Russian developer who wanted access to President Trump’s inauguration filed a lawsuit on Tuesday saying he was bilked out of the $200,000 he paid for what he thought would be V.I.P. tickets to the event.”

* Another provocative hire: “As President Trump threatens massive arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants, Customs and Border Protection is expected to name Katharine Gorka, the wife of fired Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, as its new spokeswoman.”

* I’ve never known quite what to make of this story: “Jerry Falwell Jr. defied expectations when he supported Donald J. Trump in 2016. Now details are emerging about behind-the-scenes maneuvering before the endorsement.”

* Azar in the doghouse? “White House officials have soured on HHS Secretary Alex Azar, a deepening quarrel that threatens to derail President Donald Trump’s health care agenda as he gears up for his 2020 reelection campaign.”

* He really seems to care about the details of the festivities: “President Trump plans to have U.S. military planes, including one of the jetliners used as Air Force One, fly over the Mall as part of his Fourth of July celebration next month, according to three people briefed on the plans.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.