Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 6.12.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Crisis conditions in Hong Kong: “At least 72 people were injured and rushed to Hong Kong hospitals in the wake of massive protests Wednesday over a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, authorities said.”

* Capitol Hill: “The House Oversight and Reform Committee advanced a resolution Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for withholding documents on the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.”

* Ebola: “Fears worsened on Wednesday that the year-old Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo could spread to neighboring countries, as a boy in Uganda died from the disease and two of his close relatives there were infected.”

* A curious choice: “Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn has hired attorney Sidney Powell to replace his legal team. Powell bashed Mueller’s tactics in commentary before she was hired by Flynn, which suggests that Flynn — by choosing her — may be doubling down on a strategy to cast doubt on his guilty plea even as he continues to cooperate with prosecutors.”

* Keep a close eye on this one: “Margaret Hunter, the wife of longtime East County Congressman Duncan Hunter who was co-indicted with her husband last summer, has agreed to change her plea of not guilty and is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday morning.”

* The deficit for May alone was over $200 billion: “The U.S. budget gap widened last month as government spending outpaced tax collection, boosting the deficit 39% during the first eight months of the fiscal year. The government ran a $739 billion deficit from October through May, compared with $532 billion during the same period a year earlier, the Treasury said.”

* Rostin Behnam is the newest person Republicans should, but probably won’t, listen to: “A top financial regulator is opening a public effort to highlight the risk that climate change poses to the nation’s financial markets, setting up a clash with a president who has mocked global warming and whose administration has sought to suppress climate science.”

* The commission may be done, but the controversy isn’t: “President Trump’s voter fraud commission has been dead for nearly a year and a half. But the litigation spurred by its lack of transparency continues, with a judge on Tuesday suggesting that the administration misled the court about the appointment of certain commissioners.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.