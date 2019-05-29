Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 5.29.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Decisions, decisions: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday that ‘nothing is off the table’ for Democrats investigating President Donald Trump, as the number of lawmakers in her party calling for impeachment surged in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s remarks.”

* Historic tornado outbreak: “Since May 17, 225 tornadoes have been confirmed in an outbreak sequence that has been tormenting the country. With more than 400 individual tornado reports also logged by the National Weather Service since then, the number of confirmed twisters will probably grow. A tornado threat persists Wednesday, before the weather is expected to grow quieter. Today marks unlucky day number 13.”

* Missouri: “Doctors in Missouri may only have a few more days to perform abortions, but they insist their care for patients who want to terminate a pregnancy won’t end anytime soon.”

* Andrew Miller: “A former aide to Trump confidant Roger Stone has agreed to testify this week before a grand jury initially used in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, his attorney said Wednesday.”

* I’m glad to see some follow-up on this: “The Navy says it is reviewing whether service members violated Defense Department policy or regulations by wearing a uniform patch with the words ‘Make Aircrews Great Again’ during President Donald Trump’s visit to their ship in Japan.”

* Scott Lloyd, “whose nearly two-year tenure leading the Department of Health and Human Services refugee office sparked lawsuits and congressional inquiries, will leave the Trump administration next week, HHS announced Wednesday.”

* Hmm: “You know the moment in a horror movie when the characters are going about their business and nothing bad has happened to them yet, but there seem to be ominous signs everywhere that only you, the viewer, notice? That’s what watching global financial markets the last couple of weeks has felt like.”

* TPM reports that some of those Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) follows on Twitter are “out-and-out white nationalists.” Perhaps he should take a moment to explain why.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.