Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 5.24.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Manchester: “The suicide bomber who killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert was part of a network that included his brother, who was arrested Wednesday as he was allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on the Libyan capital of Tripoli.”
* Low expectations: “President Trump arrived in Belgium on Wednesday for an audience with the nation’s king, a day ahead of meetings with leaders of alliances he once derided as irrelevant — and many top officials here say they will count it a success if there are no blowups during the visit.”
* Nice one, Pope Francis: “During an initially awkward meeting in Vatican City, Francis presented President Trump with a signed copy of ‘Laudato Si’ – the pontiff’s 192-page work calling for a new partnership between science and religion to combat human-driven climate change. In doing so, the pope seemed to make a clear statement to a president who once called climate change a Chinese plot and is on the cusp of deciding whether to honor the Paris agreement on addressing global warming.”
* We may need to talk about this: “White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Wednesday said that tax receipts were coming in ‘slower than expected’ and that the federal government could run out of cash sooner than it had thought.”
* What will I do with my unpublished item on why this would’ve been a ridiculous idea? “Former U.S. senator Joe Lieberman, who had risen to the top of President Trump’s list of candidates to serve as the next FBI director, has fallen from the top tier amid concerns about bipartisan pushback to his nomination.”
* The debate on this is overdue: “Forty Republican representatives who voted for the American Health Care Act held shares in health-care companies valued at $23 million and earned more than $2 million off those investments, a Daily Beast review of the most-recent financial records found.”
* Colbert in the clear: “ ‘Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert will not face action from regulators despite complaints over a controversial Trump-Putin joke he made during his monologue earlier this month, the Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday.”
* EPA: “In a sign of growing tensions between scientists and the Trump administration, researchers published a scientific paper Wednesday that was conceived and written as an explicit refutation to an assertion by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt about climate change.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
