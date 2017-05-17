Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 5.17.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Perceptions are staring to change: “The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 372.82 points on Wednesday, bringing the giddy post-election rally of the past few months to a halt as investors began to worry about the daily revelations of disarray with President Donald Trump’s administration.”
* Afghanistan: “Suicide bombers besieged the state television offices in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, officials said, fighting for three hours and leaving at least six people dead.”
* An ugly scene: “D.C. police announced they are pursuing charges against additional suspects involved in Tuesday’s violent clash between demonstrators and guards for visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”
* The Senate Judiciary Committee “demanded Wednesday that the FBI and the White House turn over evidence relating to former FBI Director James Comey’s interactions with President Trump after reports of a memo that Comey was said have written detailing a request from Trump to wind down the Russia investigation.”
* Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee “sought Wednesday to invite former FBI director James Comey to testify and also requested documents related to the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections:”
* As of this afternoon, five Republican senators now support an independent investigation of Trump’s Russia scandal: Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Dean Heller (Nev.), John McCain (Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).
* A story worth watching: “Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) is under scrutiny by ethics investigators for his role in soliciting investors for an Australian biotech company, according to a news report.”
* On a related note: “Rep. Duncan Hunter’s spending habits are once again under scrutiny in light of reports he used campaign money on a Las Vegas trip. The California Republican’s campaign spent $1,042 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and $896 at the hotel’s bar called the Chandelier, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.”
* Seems like worthwhile advice: “Veterans of White House scandals from Watergate to Plamegate have an important message for Team Trump: It’s time to think about lawyering up.”
* Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) “collapsed at a race in Washington on Wednesday morning and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but he said in a video that he was ‘fine.’”
* Interesting column from Thomas Friedman: “Virtually all the good men and women in [the contemporary Republican Party’s] leadership have been purged or silenced; those who are left have either been bought off by lobbies or have cynically decided to take a ride on Trump’s Good Ship Lollipop to exploit it for any number of different agendas.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* Perceptions are staring to change: “The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 372.82 points on Wednesday, bringing the giddy post-election rally of the past few months to a halt as investors began to worry about the daily revelations of disarray with President Donald Trump’s administration.”
* Afghanistan: “Suicide bombers besieged the state television offices in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, officials said, fighting for three hours and leaving at least six people dead.”
* An ugly scene: “D.C. police announced they are pursuing charges against additional suspects involved in Tuesday’s violent clash between demonstrators and guards for visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”
* The Senate Judiciary Committee “demanded Wednesday that the FBI and the White House turn over evidence relating to former FBI Director James Comey’s interactions with President Trump after reports of a memo that Comey was said have written detailing a request from Trump to wind down the Russia investigation.”
* Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee “sought Wednesday to invite former FBI director James Comey to testify and also requested documents related to the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections:”
* As of this afternoon, five Republican senators now support an independent investigation of Trump’s Russia scandal: Susan Collins (Maine), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Dean Heller (Nev.), John McCain (Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).
* A story worth watching: “Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) is under scrutiny by ethics investigators for his role in soliciting investors for an Australian biotech company, according to a news report.”
* On a related note: “Rep. Duncan Hunter’s spending habits are once again under scrutiny in light of reports he used campaign money on a Las Vegas trip. The California Republican’s campaign spent $1,042 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and $896 at the hotel’s bar called the Chandelier, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.”
* Seems like worthwhile advice: “Veterans of White House scandals from Watergate to Plamegate have an important message for Team Trump: It’s time to think about lawyering up.”
* Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) “collapsed at a race in Washington on Wednesday morning and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but he said in a video that he was ‘fine.’”
* Interesting column from Thomas Friedman: “Virtually all the good men and women in [the contemporary Republican Party’s] leadership have been purged or silenced; those who are left have either been bought off by lobbies or have cynically decided to take a ride on Trump’s Good Ship Lollipop to exploit it for any number of different agendas.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.