Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 5.10.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Justice Department: “In the wake of Tuesday’s sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey, his deputy is currently serving as the acting head of the agency, but a Justice Department official told NBC News four others are also being considered to fill in as interim director.”
* On a related note: “Andrew McCabe was named acting director of the FBI after the sudden firing of Director James Comey by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. He’s also under investigation for his role in Hilary Clinton’s private email server scandal.”
* I hope he accepts: Ousted FBI Director James Comey has been invited to testify in a closed session next Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to a committee aide.”
* DeVos’ struggles continue: “Graduating students booed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as she spoke here Wednesday at Bethune-Cookman University’s commencement, and many turned their backs to protest her appearance at the historically black school.”
* This seems hard to defend: “A West Virginia reporter was arrested at the state Capitol on Tuesday after police said he shouted questions at Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.”
* Conditions inside the Beltway just got more complicated: “President Trump’s stunning firing of the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, injected another volatile ingredient into the partisanship already engulfing the capital and threatened to overwhelm Republican efforts to turn their government control into legislative success.”
* When the Russians tried to pull the same trick twice, the French were ready: “Everyone saw the hackers coming. The National Security Agency in Washington picked up the signs. So did Emmanuel Macron’s bare-bones technology team. And mindful of what happened in the American presidential campaign, the team created dozens of false email accounts, complete with phony documents, to confuse the attackers.”
* Texas: “The American Civil Liberties Union issued an alert Tuesday to those traveling to or through Texas, warning that the state’s newly signed harsh immigration law could lead to authorities violating visitors’ constitutional rights.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
